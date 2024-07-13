x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Ravi Teja and Bobby to team up again?

Published on July 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Kishan Reddy hits back at CM
image
Buzz: Rishab Shetty in Jai Hanuman?
image
Salman Khan gets Fresh Death Threats
image
New Strategy for Game Changer Promotions
image
Modi Is India’s International Brand : AP CM Chandrababu

Buzz: Ravi Teja and Bobby to team up again?

Spread the love

KS Ravindra aka Bobby made his debut with Ravi Teja’s Power. He went on to direct a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya with Megastar Chiranjeevi. He is currently directing Nandamuri Balakrishna in a mass entertainer and the film will hit the screens before the end of this year. Bobby is currently working on a script and if things go well, he will work with Ravi Teja again. The talks about the script between Ravi Teja and Bobby are currently going on.

People Media Factory produced films like Dhamaka, Eagle and Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja. Bobby also worked with the production house for Venky Mama. People Media Factory is ready to bankroll the project if Ravi Teja gives his final nod for the script. The film will happen next year. Ravi Teja is almost done with the shoot of Mr Bachchan and he started the shoot of his 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. More details awaited.

Next Prabhas hikes his Fee again Previous Exclusive: Prabhas’s Fauji
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Rishab Shetty in Jai Hanuman?
image
Salman Khan gets Fresh Death Threats
image
New Strategy for Game Changer Promotions

Latest

image
Kishan Reddy hits back at CM
image
Buzz: Rishab Shetty in Jai Hanuman?
image
Salman Khan gets Fresh Death Threats
image
New Strategy for Game Changer Promotions
image
Modi Is India’s International Brand : AP CM Chandrababu

Most Read

image
Kishan Reddy hits back at CM
image
Modi Is India’s International Brand : AP CM Chandrababu
image
Emotional Revanth Reddy clears air on Musi

Related Articles

Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown Kusha Kapila’s New Look Kavya Thapar Saree Look Neha Dhupia For Roadies