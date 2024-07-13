Buzz: Ravi Teja and Bobby to team up again?

Spread the love

KS Ravindra aka Bobby made his debut with Ravi Teja’s Power. He went on to direct a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya with Megastar Chiranjeevi. He is currently directing Nandamuri Balakrishna in a mass entertainer and the film will hit the screens before the end of this year. Bobby is currently working on a script and if things go well, he will work with Ravi Teja again. The talks about the script between Ravi Teja and Bobby are currently going on.

People Media Factory produced films like Dhamaka, Eagle and Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja. Bobby also worked with the production house for Venky Mama. People Media Factory is ready to bankroll the project if Ravi Teja gives his final nod for the script. The film will happen next year. Ravi Teja is almost done with the shoot of Mr Bachchan and he started the shoot of his 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. More details awaited.