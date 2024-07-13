Exclusive: Prabhas’s Fauji

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas made a perfect comeback with Kalki 2898 AD and the actor is a delighted man. Prabhas has given his nod for Hanu Raghavapudi and the film’s formal announcement will be made very soon. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is titled Fauji. Fauji means Soldier. The film is said to be a romantic drama set in a war backdrop. Fauji is the working title for the film and the team will finalize it soon. The film is set in 1947 backdrop and Prabhas essays the role of an Indian soldier who works for the British army.

Hanu Raghavapudi has spent ample time on the script of the film. Mrunal Thakur is the frontrunner to essay the role of the leading lady in Fauji. Vishal Chandrasekhar will score the music and background score for Fauji and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting formalities of Fauji will kick-start next year. Prabhas will soon resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and he will soon join the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.