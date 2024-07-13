x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Prabhas’s Fauji

Published on July 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Harish Rao takes up CM Revanth’s challenge
image
Kishan Reddy hits back at CM
image
Buzz: Rishab Shetty in Jai Hanuman?
image
Salman Khan gets Fresh Death Threats
image
New Strategy for Game Changer Promotions

Exclusive: Prabhas’s Fauji

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas made a perfect comeback with Kalki 2898 AD and the actor is a delighted man. Prabhas has given his nod for Hanu Raghavapudi and the film’s formal announcement will be made very soon. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is titled Fauji. Fauji means Soldier. The film is said to be a romantic drama set in a war backdrop. Fauji is the working title for the film and the team will finalize it soon. The film is set in 1947 backdrop and Prabhas essays the role of an Indian soldier who works for the British army.

Hanu Raghavapudi has spent ample time on the script of the film. Mrunal Thakur is the frontrunner to essay the role of the leading lady in Fauji. Vishal Chandrasekhar will score the music and background score for Fauji and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting formalities of Fauji will kick-start next year. Prabhas will soon resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and he will soon join the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Next Buzz: Ravi Teja and Bobby to team up again? Previous MLA Arikepudi Gandhi joins Congress
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Rishab Shetty in Jai Hanuman?
image
Salman Khan gets Fresh Death Threats
image
New Strategy for Game Changer Promotions

Latest

image
Harish Rao takes up CM Revanth’s challenge
image
Kishan Reddy hits back at CM
image
Buzz: Rishab Shetty in Jai Hanuman?
image
Salman Khan gets Fresh Death Threats
image
New Strategy for Game Changer Promotions

Most Read

image
Harish Rao takes up CM Revanth’s challenge
image
Kishan Reddy hits back at CM
image
Modi Is India’s International Brand : AP CM Chandrababu

Related Articles

Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown Kusha Kapila’s New Look Kavya Thapar Saree Look Neha Dhupia For Roadies