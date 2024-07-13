x
Accused should be arrested, Raghurama Raju

TDP Undi MLA and former MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Saturday demanded that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers P S R Anjaneyulu and P V Sunil Kumar should be arrested and questioned for kidnapping him in 2021. He wrote a letter to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha seeking the arrest of the two IPS officers and the former chief minister.

He said he would give all evidence to the investigating officers in the case. He filed a case against the five persons including Jagan, Anjaneyulu and Sunil Kumar. He alleged that he was kidnapped on May 14, 2021 and was taken to the CID headquarters at Mangalgagiri. He was beaten badly by Sunil Kumar and others in the CID office, he alleged. He further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, Anjaneyulu and Sunil Kumar wanted to kill him on that day.

The medical reports point an accusing finger at the three persons, he said. The medical reports also suggest that he was tortured in the CID headquarters, he said. He said he could not identify those who beat him in the CID headquarters, but alleged that it was done at the behest of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sitaramanjaneyulu and Sunil Kumar.

He also alleged that the then superintendent of the Guntur Government General Hospital was also involved in the case. He said he filed the case on June 10 at Guntur following which the police have registered an FIR. He wanted the Home Minister and the DGP to arrest Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sitaramanjaneyulu and Sunil Kumar immediately. He wanted the police to question the three in the police custody.

He thanked the police for registering the case and wanted the next move to be made. He said he is ready to prove the charges and has all the evidence. He said he is also ready to give the evidence to the investigating officers.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju also said that the military hospital doctors have given reports on his health condition. They have also shown the injuries to his body during those days, he said. He was beaten by Sunil and his supporters, the MLA said. He asserted that the police would take action at the earliest and do justice to him.

