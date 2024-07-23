Naidu thanks finance minister for budget allocations

Spread the love

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the Union government and the Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for the sops given to Andhra Pradesh. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman for being so kind to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the finance minister had announced a package of Rs 15,000 crore to Amaravati development. He said that the state government would work hard to complete the Amaravati project. He further said that the finance minister had promised more funds in the days to come depending on the requirement of the state.

The chief minister also said that the finance minister had promised to support the government to complete the Polavaram Project, which was abandoned by the previous government. The project, which was to be completed by 2021 was not completed and its diaphragm wall was damaged. The present government had to work hard to complete the project, he said. He thanked the finance minister for the support that she had promised in the budget.

Chandrababu Naidu further said that the finance minister had promised to give funds to the backward districts in the state. The Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions and Prakasam district would get funds, he said. This government would develop the two regions and Prakasam district on par with other districts, he asserted.

The chief minister also said that the finance minister had promised support to industrial development in the state. The support was promised for the Chennai-Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridors in the state, he said. He also said that the finance minister had promised financial support to the industrial corridor of Hyderabad-Bengaluru.

Kopparthi, Orvalkal industrial nodes would get financial support from the Central government to provide roads, drinking water and electricity, he said. Kopparthi in Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor and Orvalkal in Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridor would get a facelift with the Central government funds, he said.

Minister for Human Resources, Nara Lokesh, also thanked the finance minister for the financial support shown in the budget and the promises she made in the Parliament. He expressed confidence that the state would move forward with these funds. He thanked the Prime Minister and the Home Minister also for the support extended to the state government in the budget.