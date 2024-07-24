x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Protests Over Union Budget

Published on July 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
image
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
image
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?

Protests Over Union Budget

INDIA bloc leaders protests over union budget

Despite the Central Government allocating substantial funds to the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, protests have erupted across the country due to the proposed tax slab. Several states, except Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, have received little to no support.

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Union Budget, INDIA bloc leaders, led by Mallikarjuna Kharge, held an evening meeting. They decided to protest against the budget in front of Parliament on Wednesday morning. As planned, Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc demonstrated against the Union Budget, with protests expected to continue until the newly reconstituted NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday.

Also Read : Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as ‘Kurchi Bachao Budget’

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and TMC MP Dola Sen were among the protesters.

In response to the budget, Congress chief ministers are planning to boycott the NITI Aayog governing council meeting scheduled for the 27th of this month. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also expressed dissatisfaction with the budget and intends to boycott the meeting.
However, INDIA Bloc members West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have not shown support for the Congress protests.

-Sanyogita

Next Revanth Reddy vs KTR: War of Words Previous Premalu girl signs her first Telugu Film
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
image
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
image
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans

Latest

image
Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
image
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
image
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?

Most Read

image
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
image
Adani Group Announces Major Investments in Andhra Pradesh
image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions