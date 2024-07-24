Protests Over Union Budget

Despite the Central Government allocating substantial funds to the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, protests have erupted across the country due to the proposed tax slab. Several states, except Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, have received little to no support.

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Union Budget, INDIA bloc leaders, led by Mallikarjuna Kharge, held an evening meeting. They decided to protest against the budget in front of Parliament on Wednesday morning. As planned, Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc demonstrated against the Union Budget, with protests expected to continue until the newly reconstituted NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and TMC MP Dola Sen were among the protesters.

In response to the budget, Congress chief ministers are planning to boycott the NITI Aayog governing council meeting scheduled for the 27th of this month. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also expressed dissatisfaction with the budget and intends to boycott the meeting.

However, INDIA Bloc members West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have not shown support for the Congress protests.

-Sanyogita