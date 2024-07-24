x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Premalu girl signs her first Telugu Film

Published on July 24, 2024 by

Malayalam beauty Mamitha Baiju is a sensation after the release of Premalu. The actress had so much ease in her performance in Premalu. There are a lot of speculations saying that Mamitha Baiju has been in talks for several Telugu projects. The latest update says that Mamitha Baiju has signed her first Telugu film and she will be seen beside Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan. He was the lead actor in last year’s super hit film Love Today and the film made decent money in Telugu. The film is now being remade in Hindi.

Mythri Movie Makers will produce this straight Telugu film and it is a romantic entertainer featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. An official announcement will be made soon and the shoot commences this year. Mamitha Baiju is busy with several Malayalam movies and Pradeep Ranganathan is busy with Tamil films. More details awaited.

