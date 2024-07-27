Kannada beauty in Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action adventure and he essays the role of a cop in the film. This untitled project produced by Sithara Entertainments is nearing completion. Vijay Deverakonda has two films lined up and one of them will be produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Entertainments. Ravi Kiran Kola is the director and the film is said to be a romantic entertainer set in the rural backdrop. Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth who impressed the audience with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello and she has a number of films lined up.

Rukmini Vasanth is quite positive after the narration and the final discussions are going on. The shooting formalities of this film will start later this year. The makers will make an announcement soon. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a periodic drama in the direction of Rahul Sankrityan and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay Deverakonda is in plans to shoot for both these films soon and Rahul Sankrityan’s film will release first.