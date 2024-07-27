x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kannada beauty in Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Published on July 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Official: Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam
image
Pawan Kalyan’s demand from Harish Shankar
image
Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran
image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release

Kannada beauty in Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Rukmini Vasanth and vijay deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action adventure and he essays the role of a cop in the film. This untitled project produced by Sithara Entertainments is nearing completion. Vijay Deverakonda has two films lined up and one of them will be produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Entertainments. Ravi Kiran Kola is the director and the film is said to be a romantic entertainer set in the rural backdrop. Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth who impressed the audience with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello and she has a number of films lined up.

Also Read :Vijay Deverakonda and team to jet off to Sri Lanka

Rukmini Vasanth is quite positive after the narration and the final discussions are going on. The shooting formalities of this film will start later this year. The makers will make an announcement soon. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a periodic drama in the direction of Rahul Sankrityan and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay Deverakonda is in plans to shoot for both these films soon and Rahul Sankrityan’s film will release first.

Next Stunning starcast in Ranveer Singh’s Next Previous BRS Party Damage Control Process
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam
image
Pawan Kalyan’s demand from Harish Shankar
image
Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran

Latest

image
Official: Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam
image
Pawan Kalyan’s demand from Harish Shankar
image
Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran
image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release

Most Read

image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project
image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot