Vijay Deverakonda and team to jet off to Sri Lanka

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda is working with Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film is an action entertainer. Vijay Deverakonda is playing a ruthless cop and a major schedule of the film got completed in Vizag. After a brief break, the next schedule of this untitled film will take place in Sri Lanka and the schedule will continue for 40 days. The schedule of the film will kick-start from July 6th in Colombo and the film will be shot in and around Colombo. Some major action episodes will be shot in this schedule.

The makers will announce the title of the film in the month of July. Bhagyashri Borse replaced Sree Leela in the film. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Vijay Deverakonda who delivered a bunch of flops has pinned high hopes on this film. The actor will complete the shoot of this film soon and he will join the sets of Ravikiran Kola’s film followed by Rahul Sankrityan’s film.