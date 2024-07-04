x
Huge advantage for Kalki 2898 AD Ahead

Huge advantage for Kalki 2898 AD Ahead

Published on July 4, 2024

Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Huge advantage for Kalki 2898 AD Ahead

Kalki 2898 AD is off to a massive start and the film completed its first week on a high note. The film surpassed the lifetime numbers of several biggies. The Hindi numbers are rock-steady and Kalki 2898 AD performed exceptionally well in the overseas circles. With no notable releases in any language across India, Kalki 2898 AD will have a super strong second week at the box-office. It’s a long weekend in the USA and this would be a huge advantage for the film. There are no big releases in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Tamil languages this Friday.

It is clear that the second week numbers of Kalki 2898 AD too will be very good all over. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is the only biggie and notable release in the month of July. Kalki 2898 AD is expected to rake decent numbers till the end of July as per the analysts. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan are the lead actors and Vyjayanthi Movies spent a bomb on the film.

Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

