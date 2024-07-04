x
Exclusive: Anudeep to direct Vishwak Sen

Exclusive: Anudeep to direct Vishwak Sen

Published on July 4, 2024

Exclusive: Anudeep to direct Vishwak Sen

Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV went on to direct Siva Karthikeyan in Prince and the film ended up as an average grosser. The talented director has been in talks with Ravi Teja but the project did not materialize. Sithara Entertainments was on board to produce the film. Soon, Anudeep was in talks with People Media Factory for a film which hasn’t seen positive developments. The latest update we have exclusively is that Anudeep has impressed Vishwak Sen and the talented actor gave his nod for the film.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta will bankroll the project on 14 Reels Plus banner. An official announcement will be made soon and the shooting formalities will start next year. It is unclear if Anudeep made changes for the script narrated to Ravi Teja or if he penned a complete new one for Vishwak Sen. Anudeep also was in talks to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the project got delayed. Vishwak Sen is almost done with the shoot of Mechanic Rocky and he commenced the shoot of Laila. He has two other projects lined up.

