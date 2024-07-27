Stunning starcast in Ranveer Singh’s Next

After tasting a couple of debacles, Ranveer Singh is quite focused and he took a break. Don 3 is taking much more time than longer and the shoot will commence soon. He is done with the shoot of Singham Again and the film hits the screens during Diwali this year. Ranveer Singh has a commitment for talented director Adithya Dhar and the shoot of this project commenced today. The team made an official announcement about the cast. Talented actors Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal and others will be seen playing crucial roles.

The film has so many talented actors and their roles are currently kept under wraps. This untitled film revolves around an operation taken up by Indian Agency RAW. Jio Studios and B62 Studios will jointly produce this prestigious project. Aditya Dhar’s debut film URI: The Surgical Strike was a massive hit and he took ample time for his second film. Ranveer Singh will complete the shoot of this untitled film before he joins the sets of Don 3.