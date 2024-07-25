Telangana Budget: Key Points

Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has presented the state budget today in the assembly. Some of the key points are as follows:

1) The budget was presented as Rs 2.91 lakh Crore with a total of Rs 2.21 Lakh Crore for revenue and Rs 33,047 crore on capital expenditures.

2) Rs 72,659 Crores were allotted to the Agricultural Sector and Rs 737 Crores for Horticulture.

3) Rs 21,292 crore were proposed to be spent on education departments and Rs 22,301 Crore on Irrigation.

4) The Congress government also allocated Rs 29,816 Cr for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

5) Rs 3,065 Cr proposed for the development of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rs 500 Cr to HMDA.

6) Rs 3,335 Cr was proposed for the Metro works and Rs 200 Cr to HYDRAA.

Also read : Revanth Reddy mocks Union Budget as ‘Kurchi Bachao Budget’

7) Rs 13,522 crores for the northern part of RRR and Rs 12,980 Crores for the southern part of RRR (Regional Ring Road)

8) Rs 2,273 Cr for Women and Child Development

9) Rs 33,124 Cr for SCSDF and Rs 17,056 Cr for STSDF.

10) The government has allotted Rs 9,200 Crores for BC welfare.

11) Rs 11,468 Cr for Medical and Health

12) Rs 16,410 Crores for TRANSCO and DISCOMs

13) Rs 5,790 Crs was allotted for Roads and Buildings Development.

-Sanyogita