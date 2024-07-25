x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Karnataka Resolution Toward NEET Exam

Published on July 25, 2024

Karnataka Resolution Toward NEET Exam

Karnataka Resolution Toward NEET Exam

Recently Karnataka is turning on controversial bills and resolutions. Now they have come up with one more, but this time it’s thoughtful. The whole country is thundered with the NEET paper leak. Many young minds work rigorously for years to write NEET, and when a paper leak or such type of irregularities happens, years of their hard work is just thrown away.

The initiation of the Karnataka government towards the NEET exam is thoughtful.

In their resolution, the Karnataka state government has requested the union government to exempt Karnataka from the NEET exam and asked them to allow their old system Common Entrance Test (CET), which will be conducted by the state government. State Medical Educational and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil moved the resolution in the legislative assembly and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar presented the resolution in the legislative council. They asked for immediate relief for the state and asked to allow medical admissions through CET.

Also Read: Karnataka IT Firms Push for 14-Hour Workdays, Sparking Controversy

Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that the massive irregularities are affecting the chances of underprivileged and rural students in their picking medical profession.

Same as Karnataka, West Bengal also has passed the resolution to scrap the NEET exam and to implement the previous system of individual state governments conducting such examinations.

-Sanyogita

