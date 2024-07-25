x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Interesting title speculated for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film?

Published on July 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Interesting title speculated for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film?

ssmb29 latest updates

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will work on a stylish action entertainer with a forest backdrop. The pre-production work is currently happening and Rajamouli is fine tuning the script and is finalizing the actors, technicians and the locations for the shoot. An official announcement along with the updates will be made by the producer soon and there are a lot of ongoing speculations about the project. No update will be out on August 9th, on the birthday of Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Also read : SSMB29: Rajamouli inspired by African Book

As per the ongoing rumors, the team is considering ‘Gold’ as the title of the film. Gold is a universal word and it will appeal to all the audience. The team may go ahead with the title as per the speculation. The team will release the glimpse along with the announcement and the reports also say that the film’s title too will be out along with the glimpse. Reports also say that Tamil actor Vikram may essay the role of the lead antagonist in Gold. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani will score the music.

Next Buzz: Bobby Deol in NTR’s Devara? Previous Karnataka Resolution Toward NEET Exam
else

TRENDING

image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Latest

image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode