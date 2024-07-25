Interesting title speculated for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film?

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will work on a stylish action entertainer with a forest backdrop. The pre-production work is currently happening and Rajamouli is fine tuning the script and is finalizing the actors, technicians and the locations for the shoot. An official announcement along with the updates will be made by the producer soon and there are a lot of ongoing speculations about the project. No update will be out on August 9th, on the birthday of Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Also read : SSMB29: Rajamouli inspired by African Book

As per the ongoing rumors, the team is considering ‘Gold’ as the title of the film. Gold is a universal word and it will appeal to all the audience. The team may go ahead with the title as per the speculation. The team will release the glimpse along with the announcement and the reports also say that the film’s title too will be out along with the glimpse. Reports also say that Tamil actor Vikram may essay the role of the lead antagonist in Gold. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani will score the music.