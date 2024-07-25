x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Bobby Deol in NTR’s Devara?

Published on July 25, 2024

Bobby Deol in NTR's Devara

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva are teaming up for the second time after a super hit like Janatha Garage. The film is titled Devara and it will be made in two parts and will have a pan-Indian release. Bollywood top actor Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in this stylish actioner and he completed filming for most of the portions. As per the new buzz, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been roped in for one more interesting role. Bobby Deol made a massive comeback with a negative role in Animal and he is busy with a number of films.

Also Read : Highly anticipated Devara Part 1 coming on September 27th

Bobby Deol will also have a role with negative shades in Devara. The actor will join the sets of the film soon. There are also reports that Bobby Deol will have limited screen presence in Devara: Part 1 and he has a full length role in the second installment. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and a song will be shot soon on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The first part is aimed for September 27th release and Anirudh is scoring the music, background score. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara.

