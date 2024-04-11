Official: Vijay’s GOAT Release Date Announced

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is shooting for his next film titled GOAT and the film is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The makers made an official announcement today that the film will have a September 5th worldwide release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. A new poster with the release date is out. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the leading lady and Prabhudeva, Prasanth, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh will be seen in other important roles in GOAT. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer and AGS Entertainment are the producers.

The shoot of GOAT is happening in and around Russia. The makers initially planned to release the film during the August 15th weekend but they decided to avoid clash with Pushpa: The Rule. Vijay will complete the shoot of GOAT at the earliest.