Dulquer Salmaan’s Striking Lucky Baskhar teaser

Dulquer Salmaan has become a big Pan-Indian star and now, he is coming up with an enticing film, Lucky Baskhar, in the direction of writer-director Venky Atluri. After a blockbuster like Sir/Vaathi, he is coming up with this Pan-India film. The movie team released a glimpse into the world of Lucky Baskhar on 11th April, on the occasion of Eid.

Period setting and Dulquer Salmaan as a simple bank cashier in a different look attract us, immediately. Also, the teaser builds the intrigue about the lifestyle of Baskhar and his sudden increase in earnings. How did he earn so much? We have to watch the film to understand this. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role in this Pan-India movie.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music and Banglan is handling Production design with Nimish Ravi handling cinematography. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it.