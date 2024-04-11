Muslims welfare is possible only with TDP, says Naidu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday told the minorities that the welfare of the Muslims is possible only with the TDP.

On the occasion of Ramzan, Chandrababu Naidu actively participated in the sacred festival celebrations here and said that Ramzan means intense devotion, discipline,humility and empathy. “You all fasted with purity of mind and heart besides doing charity for the poor and the needy. You all prayed to Lord Allah for the whole month to safeguard Dharma. All your prayers should do good to society, the country and the State,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

The former chief minister made an appeal to them to rethink which party has taken care of Muslim community and locked after their welfare. Recalling that Muslim Welfare Corporation was established during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said that in the combined Andhra Pradesh Urdu has been declared as the second official language besides setting up Urdu University at Kurnool.

Both the Urdu Universities in the State were established only during the TDP regime, he said and stated that Huz House was built in Hyderabad and special flights were arranged to those who want to go on Huz pilgrimage. Similarly, Huz House was constructed in Vijayawada too and financial assistance was extended by the TDP rule to those who are going on Huz pilgrimage, Chandrababu Naidu reminded them.

Stating that besides Ramzan Tofas, Sankranthi gifts were distributed for poor Muslims, the TDP supremo said that Rs 50,000 was sanctioned as wedding gift for Muslims under Dulhan scheme. Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has promised to pay Rs 1 lakh each under Dulhan scheme, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out and asked them whether he has paid the amount to any of them for which the combined replay is a big ‘no’.

Assuring them that Rs 1 lakh each will be paid under Dulhan scheme once the TDP allied NDA government is formed in the State in these elections, Chandrababu Naidu asked what Jagan did for Muslims who always say ‘my minorities’. The Huz House in Kadapa was completed 90 per cent during the TDP regime, but Jagan did not take any steps to complete the remaining 10 per cent works, he said and asked if this was the YSRCP’s affection towards minorities.

The TDP government had even introduced a sub-plan for Muslims to extend financial assistance to them and Rs 15 lakh was sanctioned for them to pursue higher studies abroad, he said. Expressing concern that the attacks on minorities are on the rise, Chandrababu Naidu assured them that the coming NDA government in the State will certainly take care of them in every aspect. Injustice will not be done at any cost to minorities, he added.