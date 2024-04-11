Viswam First Strike: Action-Packed Cut

Advertisement

Srinu Vaitla who delivered several blockbusters is in a struggling phase. He joined hands with Gopichand for an action packed entertainer and the film is titled Viswam. The first strike of Viswam is out today and it is a stylish cut and is packed with action. Gopichand sports a stylish look in the stunt that is canned in the beautiful locations of Manali and Kashmir. Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score from the teaser cut is appealing. On the whole, the first strike of Viswam is impressive if given a watch with low expectations.

A portion of the film is shot in Europe. Kavya Thapar is the female lead and the talkie portions are currently shot in Hyderabad. People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios are the producers and Viswam aims a July release this year. Srinu Vaitla and Gopichand are working for a strong comeback.