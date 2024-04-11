Buzz: Ravi Teja’s heroine for Nani?

Bhagyashri Borse seems to be the new sensation of Tollywood. The actress is making her Tollywood debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan that is directed by Harish Shankar. She will be seen in a traditional role and the glimpses of the actress are decent. The latest speculation says that Bhagyashri Borse has been approached to romance Nani in his next film that will be directed by Sujeeth. The film is said to be a stylish actioner and the shoot commences in September this year. DVV Danayya is the producer.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the lead actress. Bhagyashri Borse is also approached for Vijay Deverakonda’s next film that will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The names of Bhagyashri Borse and Mamita Baiju are speculated for the film and the makers have to make an official statement. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the filming starts next month.