Satyadev’s Krishnamma: Action & emotional roller-coaster ride

The upcoming film Krishnamma starring versatile actor Satyadev Kancharana and directed by VV Gopalakrishna has got solid buzz with the promotional content. Today, makers dropped an intensely packed theatrical trailer at a grand launch event. Director SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi and Gopichand Malineni unveiled it and wished all the best to team.

The trailer kicks off with Satyadev and his two friends being taken to court by the police for a serious case. They surrendered unaware of the gravity of the situation. The jail life, the cruel police investigation will send shivers down your spine. Satyadev’s rustic action sequences and rugged persona will leave viewers spellbound. The film guarantees a thrilling journey filled with action and emotional moments, highlighting the themes of friendship and love. Laxman Meesala, Raghu Kunche, Athira Raj, and others are introduced in pivotal roles.

The impactful background score by Kaala Bhairava, coupled with stunning visuals and compelling dialogues, adds to the anticipation surrounding this gripping action drama. With its potential to be a summer blockbuster, the film holds great promise. The renowned director Koratala Siva is presenting it. Mythri Movie Makers and Prime Show Entertainments, celebrated for their role in distributing numerous hit movies, will oversee the release in theaters on May 10th. The movie is produced Krishna Kommalapati under Arunachala Creations banner.