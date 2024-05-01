x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Satyadev’s Krishnamma: Action & emotional roller-coaster ride

Published on May 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Satyadev’s Krishnamma: Action & emotional roller-coaster ride

The upcoming film Krishnamma starring versatile actor Satyadev Kancharana and directed by VV Gopalakrishna has got solid buzz with the promotional content. Today, makers dropped an intensely packed theatrical trailer at a grand launch event. Director SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi and Gopichand Malineni unveiled it and wished all the best to team.

The trailer kicks off with Satyadev and his two friends being taken to court by the police for a serious case. They surrendered unaware of the gravity of the situation. The jail life, the cruel police investigation will send shivers down your spine. Satyadev’s rustic action sequences and rugged persona will leave viewers spellbound. The film guarantees a thrilling journey filled with action and emotional moments, highlighting the themes of friendship and love. Laxman Meesala, Raghu Kunche, Athira Raj, and others are introduced in pivotal roles.

The impactful background score by Kaala Bhairava, coupled with stunning visuals and compelling dialogues, adds to the anticipation surrounding this gripping action drama. With its potential to be a summer blockbuster, the film holds great promise. The renowned director Koratala Siva is presenting it. Mythri Movie Makers and Prime Show Entertainments, celebrated for their role in distributing numerous hit movies, will oversee the release in theaters on May 10th. The movie is produced Krishna Kommalapati under Arunachala Creations banner.

Next AOA Will Show Scams Around Marriage Business: Naresh Previous Allari Naresh Interview @ Aa Okkati Adakku Movie
else

TRENDING

image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma
image
Krish gets Married Again

Latest

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family