AOA Will Show Scams Around Marriage Business: Naresh

Comedy King Allari Naresh is coming up with a wholesome entertainer Aa Okkati Adakku which is slated for release on the 3rd of this month. Directed by Malli Ankam on the Chilaka Productions banner, AOA garnered good buzz with its promos.

Naresh clarifies that his father EVV Satyanarayana’s Aa Okkati Adakku has no connection with his new movie. “I felt the pressure that people would compare my movie with dad’s. The hero’s character is not married, although he’s getting old. Whenever he is annoyed with one question about marriage, he replies to them saying, ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’.”

The actor says he is thinking of doing different genre movies simultaneously. “Nandhi, Maredumilli, Ugram, and Naa Saami Ranga are different from each other. I thought I should do comedy movies, only if I like stories. The taste of the audience has also changed. If there is comedy in the story, the audience enjoys it. At such a time, Malli came up with this story. I liked it very much. The wedding has been shown with fun so far. But it has a problem behind it. The crores of scams around the marriage business are shown entertainingly with a good message. The last two reels have an emotional touch.”

Naresh also reveals that his producer Rajiv has plans to do this movie in Bollywood.