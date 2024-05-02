Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film Pushed

SS Rajamouli is focused on the pre-production work of his next film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The team had plans to commence the shoot in May or June this year but the extensive pre-production work has pushed the film’s shoot. The shooting formalities will start in September this year. Rajamouli is finalizing the locations along with the major cast of the film. Mahesh Babu on the other side is preparing himself and he is working on the desired look for the film.

The film will have an international release and is said to be a forest adventure set in the backdrop of African forests. Rajamouli will collaborate with an international studio to co-produce the project so that the film will reach all the corners. Keeravani started composing the songs and PS Vinod will handle the cinematography work. KL Narayana will produce the film and the film may release in 2026.