x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film Pushed

Published on May 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?
image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film Pushed

SS Rajamouli is focused on the pre-production work of his next film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The team had plans to commence the shoot in May or June this year but the extensive pre-production work has pushed the film’s shoot. The shooting formalities will start in September this year. Rajamouli is finalizing the locations along with the major cast of the film. Mahesh Babu on the other side is preparing himself and he is working on the desired look for the film.

The film will have an international release and is said to be a forest adventure set in the backdrop of African forests. Rajamouli will collaborate with an international studio to co-produce the project so that the film will reach all the corners. Keeravani started composing the songs and PS Vinod will handle the cinematography work. KL Narayana will produce the film and the film may release in 2026.

Next Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit Teaser out now Previous AOA Will Show Scams Around Marriage Business: Naresh
else

TRENDING

image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Latest

image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?
image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors

Most Read

image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Related Articles

Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions