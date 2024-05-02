x
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit Teaser out now

Published on May 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit Teaser out now

One of the highly popular and most sought after stars of Indian Cinema, Pawan Kalyan, for the first time in his illustrious career has decided to feature in a period action adventure, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Legendary producer AM Rathnam is producing the film on his prestigious Mega Surya Productions on a never before seen canvas. Being an adventure actioner about a legendary heroic outlaw during 17th century, Producers have specially built Gigantic sets like Charminar, Red Fort and Machilipatnam port with uncompromising grandeur on a lavish budget with International standard production values.

Fans and movie-lovers have been eagerly waiting for the film to celebrate their favorite star’s new action avatar on Big screens in its full glory. Answering their gigantic anticipation, the makers have released a teaser from the film announcing that it has been divided into two parts. The first part has been titled as “Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit” with a caption, “Dharmam kosam Yuddham” which loosely translates to “War for Justice”.

In the teaser, the makers have described Pawan Kalyan aka Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s character as ” A Lone Warrior” who “wages a war for Justice” in the land “Where the poor are exploited and the Rich Thrive”. And the character appears exactly like the visual representation of those words. The grandeur of sets, visual quality and pulsating background score of Oscar award winning composer, MM Keeravaani; all promise a spell-binding experience in theatres.

Adding to these elements, Bobby Deol as a Mughal Emperor and Pawan Kalyan as a hero of the poor, oppressed and needy look apt for their roles. The body language of both the actors, fierce looks designed for them promise an epic showdown between two acting powerhouses. Teaser induces goosebumps and inspire us to be on the side of legendary outlaw in his battle for Justice. 
Director Krish Jagarlamudi has already delivered memorable blockbusters like “Kanche”, “Gautamiputra Satakarni” and “Manikarnika” featuring ferocious heroes who fought for the Independence of their nation against the oppressors. Even “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” boasts of a similar kind of a ferocious hero who loots from the wealthy & highly crooked rulers of the land and helps the needy, oppressed poor people to attain justice for them.

On this occasion of teaser release, makers have made an announcement that writer-director, Jyothi Krisna, who earlier directed films like “Enakku 20 Unakku 18”, “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu”, “Oxygen” and worked as writer for cult blockbusters like “Natpukkaga” and “Padayappa” is going to finish the remaining shooting and post production work of the film under the supervision of Krish Jagarlamudi. Due to prior commitments and unforseen delay in the completion of the film’s shoot.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, beautiful actress Nidhhi Agerwal, actor par excellence Bobby Deol, Sunil, Nora Fatehi and several others are cast in the film in key roles. Oscar winning composer MM Keeravaani is composing music and background score for the film. Ace cinematographers Gnanasekhar VS and Manoj Paramahamsa are handling cinematography.

Makers have announced that the movie will release towards the end of the year, 2024.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Cast & Crew Details:

Featuring: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, M. Nassar, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju & Nora Fatehi  
Producer: A Dayakar Rao
Music: MM Keeravaani 
Cinematography: Gnanashekar VS, Manoj Paramahamsa
Editor: Praveen KL
Lyrics: ‘Sirivennela’ Seetharama Sastry, Chandrabose
Visual Effects: Hari Hara Suthan, Sozo Studios, Unifi Media, Metavix
Production Designer: Thota Tharani
Choreography: Brinda, Ganesh
Stunts: Sham Kaushal, Todor Lazaro JuJi, Ram-Laxman, Dhileep Subbarayan, Vijay Master
Banner: Mega Surya Production

else

