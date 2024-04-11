SC, ST, Muslim declaration soon, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the BC declaration has been announced to totally transform the future of the community and now SC, ST and Muslim declaration will be announced soon.

Making it clear that pension will be paid for BCs who have completed the age of 50, Chandrababu Naidu said that Rs 30,000 each will be paid for the BCs under the sub-plan which means each person will be receiving Rs 1.5 lakh in the coming five years. Addressing massive public meetings as part of Praja Galam during the election campaign at P Gannavaram in West Godavari district and Ambajipeta in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Chandrababu Naidu also made a promise to BCs 34 per cent reservation for them is local bodies.

The TDP supremo also said that the TDP will fight for reservation for BCs in legislative bodies too and a separate legislation will be brought in for their safety and security besides spending Rs 5,000 cr under Adarana scheme. “I will personally take the responsibility to do justice to BCs and the insurance amount too will be increased to Rs 10 lakh,” he added.

Deeply delighted at the huge turnout for the Praja Galam meetings on Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will surely come to power in the State and at the Centre. “The massive public response clearly indicates at what level the anti-incumbency is,” he remarked.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the polling date to teach a fitting lesson to this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said and stated that he and the Jana Sena chief, Mr Pawan Kalyanm, have come here to instill confidence among them as they have been facing umpteen problems in this anarchic rule of Jagan. “We are going to give a fitting reply with a battle for Jagan who always says that he is Sidhham (ready). Are you also Sidhham (ready) for this,” he asked the people, which is received with a tremendous response from the public.

Regretting that there is no job guarantee even for the government employees, Chandrababu Naidu said that the dues pending for the police personnel too have not been cleared since long. ‘My deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the Special Protection Force (SPF) constable, Sankar Rao, who has committed suicide earlier in the day, as he resorted to the exterme step due to financial problems,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

There is a tremendous pressure on the police personnel who have been on duty for 24 hours a day, he said and felt that the financial condition of such police personnel should be taken into consideration as they always fight for proper maintenance of law and order. The Travelling Allowance (TA) and Dearness Allowance (DA) dues have been pending for several months, Chandrababu Naidu said and promised to clear all these dues immediately after the TDP allied NDA is into power in these elections.

Recalling the services of the former Lok Sabha speaker, the late GMC Balayogi, the TDP supremo said that the coming NDA government will certainly take all measures for the welfare of the downtrodden sections of society. He also promised one MLC post for Madigas and do justice for all other sections.

Praising Pawan Kalyan as a leader who always strives for the betterment of the people, Chandrababu Naidu said that Pawan did not contest the 2014 elections and supported the NDA as he always wants society to prosper. “Now, again we all have come together and Jagan does not dare to even stand before us,” he remarked.

Making a promise to do justice to the Kapu community too, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to hit Jagan back in such a way that he should never forget it in his lifetime. Good days are not too far for the State, Chandrababu Naidu said and assured the gathering that the coming NDA government will resolve all the local issues within a short time of forming government.