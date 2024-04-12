Pic Talk: Mahesh flaunts his New Look

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is preparing himself for his next film that will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film’s shoot commences in June and Mahesh Babu is working on his looks currently. The actor will be seen with a long hair and thick beard as per the speculation. Mahesh and his family are holidaying in Europe from the past few weeks and Mahesh Babu wasn’t seen in the recent posts or pictures. For the first time, Mahesh Babu posted his click with a long hair and his daughter Sithara too was present in the click.

Mahesh Babu also posted some beautiful clicks from his vacation. The family is holidaying in Switzerland and it is snowing over there. Mahesh Babu is also on a strict diet and he will be seen in a chiseled look in the film. He will have to dedicate two years for the film. KL Narayana is the producer and Rajamouli is currently finalizing the locations.