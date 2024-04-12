x
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Home > Movie News

Pic Talk: Mahesh flaunts his New Look

Published on April 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Pic Talk: Mahesh flaunts his New Look

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is preparing himself for his next film that will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film’s shoot commences in June and Mahesh Babu is working on his looks currently. The actor will be seen with a long hair and thick beard as per the speculation. Mahesh and his family are holidaying in Europe from the past few weeks and Mahesh Babu wasn’t seen in the recent posts or pictures. For the first time, Mahesh Babu posted his click with a long hair and his daughter Sithara too was present in the click.

Mahesh Babu also posted some beautiful clicks from his vacation. The family is holidaying in Switzerland and it is snowing over there. Mahesh Babu is also on a strict diet and he will be seen in a chiseled look in the film. He will have to dedicate two years for the film. KL Narayana is the producer and Rajamouli is currently finalizing the locations.

Next Record budget for Jathara Episode in Pushpa: The Rule Previous SC, ST, Muslim declaration soon, says Naidu
