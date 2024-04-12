Record budget for Jathara Episode in Pushpa: The Rule

Spread the love

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s new look from the Gangamma Jathara episode has raised eyebrows and this is one of the highlights of the film. With an action stunt and a song in the episode, Sukumar and his team took over a month to complete the episode in a special set erected in Allu Studios. The teaser of Pushpa: The Rule showed the glimpses from the episode. The makers have spent Rs 50 crores on the episode including the remunerations, sets, Visual effects and the Mocobot Camera that is rented from Mumbai.

Sukumar worked on the episode for months and Allu Arjun worked hard to get it with perfection. The shoot of Pushpa: The Rule is nearing completion and the team re-confirmed that the film will hit the screens on August 15th. Rashmika is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. There are reports that Sukumar and Allu Arjun have plans of Pushpa 3 and the film will be announced at the right time.