Bunch of OTT Releases this Week

Spread the love

With Ugadi and Eid weekend, there are a bunch of theatrical and OTT releases. Some of the successful films will now be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. The most awaited Malayalam super hit film Premalu also did well in Telugu states. The Telugu version of the film is now streaming on Aha and it is available on Disney Plus Hotstar in other South languages. Vishwak Sen’s Gaami is now streaming on Zee5. Kajal’s Kajal Karthika is streaming on Aha.

Sree Vishnu’s comic entertainer Om Bheem Bush is available on Amazon Prime from today. Sharma and Ambani is now streaming on ETV Win from today. Apart from these, there are a lot of English web series and films streaming on various OTT platforms. It would be a good weekend for OTT lovers as there are a lot of Telugu options.