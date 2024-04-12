x
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Movie News

Bunch of OTT Releases this Week

Published on April 12, 2024

Jagan Drags Mother and Sister to Court!
Veteran producer arrested in Forgery Case
Birthday wishes to Pan India Superstar Prabhas
Yash responds about KGF: Chapter 3
Prabhas’ Birthday Exclusive update on Raja Saab

Bunch of OTT Releases this Week

With Ugadi and Eid weekend, there are a bunch of theatrical and OTT releases. Some of the successful films will now be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. The most awaited Malayalam super hit film Premalu also did well in Telugu states. The Telugu version of the film is now streaming on Aha and it is available on Disney Plus Hotstar in other South languages. Vishwak Sen’s Gaami is now streaming on Zee5. Kajal’s Kajal Karthika is streaming on Aha.

Sree Vishnu’s comic entertainer Om Bheem Bush is available on Amazon Prime from today. Sharma and Ambani is now streaming on ETV Win from today. Apart from these, there are a lot of English web series and films streaming on various OTT platforms. It would be a good weekend for OTT lovers as there are a lot of Telugu options.

Veteran producer arrested in Forgery Case
Birthday wishes to Pan India Superstar Prabhas
Yash responds about KGF: Chapter 3

Jagan Drags Mother and Sister to Court!
Veteran producer arrested in Forgery Case
Birthday wishes to Pan India Superstar Prabhas
Yash responds about KGF: Chapter 3
Prabhas’ Birthday Exclusive update on Raja Saab

