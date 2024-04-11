Akhil Akkineni stuns in a New Look

After the debacle off Agent, Akhil Akkineni is on a break and he hasn’t announced his next film. The actor celebrated his birthday abroad along with his family members and returned back to Hyderabad today. Akhil stunned in a new look and he was spotted with long hair and thick beard. The new look caught everyone’s attention and this is surely the best look of Akhil Akkineni till date. The actor is in talks for a big-budget periodic film that will be launched soon. Anil Kumar will make his debut as director and UV Creations will bankroll this expensive project. An official announcement will be made soon.

