NTR’s Transformation in Talks

Young Tiger NTR is all set to join the sets of War 2 and he will join the shoot tomorrow. The actor’s recent public appearances made it clear that the actor transformed himself for the shoot of War 2. He was shooting with thick hair and beard for Devara and he also looked bulky. But for War 2, NTR will be shooting in a new look. The recent pictures of NTR with Karan Johar and Anil Thadani showed off his transformation for War 2. The actor has been hitting the gym from the past two weeks and he lost a few kilos for War 2.

The first schedule of War 2 will last for ten days and Hrithik Roshan too will be present for the shoot. NTR will get back to the shoot of Devara in the last week of April and he is in plans to complete the entire shoot before the end of May. Devara directed by Koratala Siva is announced for October 10th release during the Dasara holiday season. NTR will also complete the shoot of War 2 by the end of this year and he will shoot for Prasanth Neel’s film from 2025.