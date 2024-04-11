Mad rush of Films for Sankranthi 2025

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara directed by Vassishta. The film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release during Sankranthi. Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi are working together for the third time and the film is a thriller loaded with family emotions. The makers announced that the film will have a release during Sankranthi 2025. Ravi Teja’s 75th film is announced recently and Bhanu is making his directorial debut with his comic entertainer. The team announced that the film too will release during the Sankranthi holiday season next year.

After Naa Saami Ranga did well during this Sankranthi season, Nagarjuna is holding talks for one more film and he is in plans to release it during Sankranthi next year. There are reports that Kalyan Krishna is working on Bangarraju 2. Naa Saami Ranga director Vinay Binni too is working on a script for Nagarjuna. The shoot commences later this year. Dil Raju announced Shatamanam Bhavathi 2 and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. Sankranthi 2025 is already packed with multiple releases. We have to wait to see how many films will release during the core holiday season.