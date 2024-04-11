Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan to work with Rajinikanth?

The collaborations of Superstars turned out to be quite common in the recent days. Several Superstars from South languages played extended cameos in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer which was a smashing hit. The veteran actor is all set to work with sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the filming starts later this year. Lokesh Kanagaraj is occupied with the pre-production work of the film. The latest buzz says that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to play a cameo in this actioner. The actor is approached and SRK is yet to take a call on this.

There are reports that the film is all about gold mafia and Rajinikanth will be seen in a role with negative shades. Sun Pictures are the producers. Rajinikanth is currently completing the shoot of Vettaiyan which is due for October release. TJ Gnanavel is the director of this actioner.