NTR all set to join the sets of War 2

Young Tiger NTR has signed his first Bollywood film War 2 and it also has Hrithik Roshan playing the other lead role. The film’s shoot began last year in Europe without the lead actors. Hrithik Roshan joined the sets recently and his introduction episode has been shot in Shaolin Temple in Japan. The latest update is that NTR is all set to join the sets of War 2 from April 12th and the shoot will happen in and around Mumbai for ten days.

Hrithik Roshan and NTR will be filming for War 2 for the first time with this schedule. A high voltage action episode on Hrithik Roshan and NTR will be shot in this schedule. The production house Yash Raj Films has imposed strict rules on the sets and tightened the security to prevent the leakage from the sets. No guests are allowed on to the sets. NTR also transformed himself for War 2 and his recent clicks went viral. Ayan Mukerji is directing War 2 and Kiara Advani is the heroine. The film is announced for August 15th, 2025 release.