x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

We serve people, Jagan loots state, says Naidu

Published on April 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pottel Pre Release Event
image
Lucky Baskhar Trailer Launch Event
image
Deepawali gift from Chandrababu: Deepam free gas cylinders from Oct 31
image
Prashanth Neel still banking on KGF Image?
image
Trivikram and his pan-Indian Plans

We serve people, Jagan loots state, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP president for former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday remarked that power is serving the public for TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP while it is looting for Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has exploited his power as a licence to loot the public wealth.

Addressing an enormous public gathering at Tanuku in West Godavari district flanked by the Jana Sena chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan, as part of Praja Garjana, Chandrababu Naidu said in the past five years Jagan is the only person who has prospered in the State. The TDP supremo asked the people whether they want a destructive rule of Jagan or development of the State which is possible only by the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Do the youth want jobs or ganja and drugs, Chandrababu Naidu asked and informed the public that “let us develop the State with the cooperation and support of the Centre where too the NDA is going to come back to power.” Clarifying to the public that the agenda of all the three partners of the NDA is common, he said that the agenda is welfare, development and upholding the democratic values.

Stating that he and the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, have made certain sacrifices for the victory of the alliance, Chandrababu Naidu termed Pawan Kalyan as the real hero who is fighting for the people after making these sacrifices. Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people to crush the ego of Mr Jagan. “The May 13 polling should be in such a way that it should crush the arrogance of Jagan,” he remarked.

Cheered by the huge turnout at the public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu felt that this was only the beginning of the end for Jagan. He expressed confidence that the YSRCP would certainly be wiped out of the political scene as soon as Varahi joined the Praja Galam.

Recalling that the TDP joined the NDA in 2014 to save the State from the troubles faced post-bifurcation, Mr Chandrababu said that now again the TDP has become a partner of the alliance to rescue the State from the clutches of Jagan. He said that Pawan Kalyan has come into politics sacrificing his comfortable life and crores of revenue from the film world only to serve the people.

“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who wants to take the nation to the number one position in the world, me with 40 years of experience in politics, and Pawan Kalyan who is very keen to serve the public joined together only to take the State much forward,” Chandrababu Naidu said. Recalling the past victory of TDP winning all the 15 Assembly segments in the district, the former chief minister felt that now Jagan’s party may lose even deposits in all these segments.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the State is already on a ventilator and the alliance will help like the oxygen to bring it back to active life. Asking the people to ponder over how the State has witnessed development between 2014 and 19 and how it got destroyed later, he said that there are several works pending like building the capital Amaravathi, the Polavaram and completing all other irrigation projects.

This apart, the youth need employment opportunities and the industrial corridors too should be developed, he said. “The youth should remember that all this is possible only with the alliance and the State will certainly be brought back on track,” he added.

Reiterating that the post of chief minister is not his priority, he said that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have joined hands keeping in view the future of the State and the people, including the youth. Chandrababu Naidu wanted every citizen to think about this and about the future of the State. Not even a single farmer in the State is happy now, he promised to initiate all possible measures for the progress of the farming sector.

The YSRCP is making every effort to bring in differences between the TDP and the Jana Sena through fake social media postings, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that even the signatures of the TDP and the Jana Sena leaders are being forged. He made an appeal to the people not to trust the fake postings on social media.

Chandrababu Naidu is confident that the Super-Six schemes will bring in a social revolution and the alliance is coming to the people with a perfect agenda. Every woman will be paid Rs 1500 on 1st of every month under Adabidda Nidhi and under Talliki Vandanam Rs 15,000 will be paid for each child for pursuing their studies. Listing out several other such schemes, Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that the volunteer system will be continued and soon after the NDA forms the government in the State their wages will be revised.

Minister, representing this district, Karumuru Nageswara Rao, looted the public properties, including the lands of innocent people, Chandrababu Naidu remarked. Calling upon the people to question Jagan wherever possible, Chandrababu Naidu said that he will show what is development and the people should work hard for these 30 days.

“You all joined hands to work for the victory of the alliance and I will personally take the responsibility to work hard for all of you for the coming five years to take the State on the much progressive path,” Chandrababu Naidu told the gathering.

Next NTR all set to join the sets of War 2 Previous Raja Saab will be a Visual Feast
else

TRENDING

image
Prashanth Neel still banking on KGF Image?
image
Trivikram and his pan-Indian Plans
image
Lucky Baskhar trailer increases expectations and anticipation

Latest

image
Pottel Pre Release Event
image
Lucky Baskhar Trailer Launch Event
image
Deepawali gift from Chandrababu: Deepam free gas cylinders from Oct 31
image
Prashanth Neel still banking on KGF Image?
image
Trivikram and his pan-Indian Plans

Most Read

image
Deepawali gift from Chandrababu: Deepam free gas cylinders from Oct 31
image
Sajjala Seeks Cancellation of Look-Out Notice
image
Group I exams begin smoothly, big relief for Revanth Sarkar

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos Pragya Yadav’s Styling Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree