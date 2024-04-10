x
Raja Saab will be a Visual Feast

Pan-Indian star Prabhas announced a film with Maruthi and it is titled Raja Saab. The audience thought that the film would be a refreshing entertainer planned on a tight budget as Prabhas has been doing back-to-back big budget films. There are a lot of speculations about the film and there were reports that the film will have a horror touch. There is an interesting update about the film and Raja Saab would be high on VFX work. The film will be a visual feast and will be shot with high technical values. Maruthi for the first time is focused on graphics work and he has done enough homework for the same.

He also spent ample time on the pre-production work of Raja Saab. The shoot of the film got pushed due to the summer break of Prabhas and the next schedule is expected to kick-start in June. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and People Media Factory are the producers. Speculations say that Raja Saab will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2025.

