Star Actress in Tillu Cube?

Siddhu Jonnalagadda managed to repeat the magic of Tillu in Tillu Square. The film is having a sensational run at the box-office and it is doing wonders. The team soon announced Tillu Cube. Siddhu will spend ample time on the script before kick-starting the shoot. Siddhu along with the makers are keen to rope in a star actress as Tillu Cube would be a bigger one in all the aspects. Names like Samantha and Tamannaah are considered but things will be finalized before the shoot. The basic technical team will be repeated and the director too will be finalized after Siddhu completes the final draft.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi gave a free hand to Siddhu and the shoot will commence next year. Ram Miryala will compose the music for Tillu Square. Siddhu is currently shooting for Jack in the direction of Bommarillu Baskar and the film releases this year. Siddhu is also busy with Neeraja Kona’s directorial Telusu Kadha, a romantic entertainer produced by People Media Factory.