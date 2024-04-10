Samantha waiting for a Perfect Comeback

Spread the love

Top actress Samantha has done remarkable roles in her career. Her personal life was not been good for the past few years and the actress is suffering from Myositis. She wanted a long break and is away from work. The actress is in recovery mode and is posting her happenings on her social media page. Samantha is in plans to return back to work with a grand re-entry. There is huge demand for actresses and Trisha turned out to be the busiest actress in South. Samantha is a pan-Indian actress and she is waiting for a perfect comeback.

There are reports that Samantha is one of the choices beside Allu Arjun in Atlee’s film which will be announced at a later date. Samantha is also in talks for the last film of Vijay that will be directed by H Vinoth. The talks are currently going on. Samantha is in plans to sign biggies and she is also in talks for web-based projects for Netflix and Amazon Prime after her portrayal as Raji in The Family Man: Season 2. Hope the actress turns on a signing spree and will stay busy in the coming years.