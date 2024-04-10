Big news coming from Kalki 2898 AD Team

Spread the love

Prabhas is almost done with the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and it is directed by national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The film is gearing up for release soon and it is out of May release due to various reasons. The team of Kalki 2898 AD announced that the new release date of the film will be out on April 17th along with a new poster. As per the update, Kalki 2898 AD is targeting June 20th release. Though the team wanted to release the film on May 30th, the final VFX work will stay pending and it would be a rush.

The team is also planning some aggressive set of promotions in the month of May. Prabhas is currently in Europe and he would return back for the promotions of the film. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady and Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani will be seen in other prominent roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is the music composer.