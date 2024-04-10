x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Salaar 2 aims Summer 2025 Release

Published on April 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court
image
Breaking: Karan Johar sells 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order

Salaar 2 aims Summer 2025 Release

Spread the love

Prabhas is on a summer break and he will return back to India by the end of May. He has to promote his upcoming release Kalki 2898 AD and the new release date of the film is expected to be announced very soon. Prabhas is committed to Salaar 2 and Prashanth Neel is currently planning the schedules of the film. The filming will start in May while Prabhas will join the sets of Salaar 2 in June. Prashanth Neel has acquired the dates of all the actors and he is planning the shooting schedules. The filming will complete before the end of this year and Salaar 2 will have a theatrical release in summer 2025.

Hombale Films are the producers and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and others will be seen in other important roles in Salaar 2. Prabhas also will resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the team is in plans to release the film for Sankranthi 2025. Apart from this, Prabhas is committed to Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s untitled film.

Next Big news coming from Kalki 2898 AD Team Previous Karan Johar and team bags Devara Rights
else

TRENDING

image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court
image
Breaking: Karan Johar sells 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions

Latest

image
Pre-wedding celebrations started for Chaitanya and Shobita
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Allu Arjun approaches AP High Court
image
Breaking: Karan Johar sells 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order

Most Read

image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Inspects Water Treatment
image
Nara Lokesh Slams YS Jagan Over Law and Order
image
It’s high time for Cabinet expansion

Related Articles

Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos Pragya Yadav’s Styling Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala : Wedding Celebrations Kick Started Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon