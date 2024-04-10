Salaar 2 aims Summer 2025 Release

Spread the love

Prabhas is on a summer break and he will return back to India by the end of May. He has to promote his upcoming release Kalki 2898 AD and the new release date of the film is expected to be announced very soon. Prabhas is committed to Salaar 2 and Prashanth Neel is currently planning the schedules of the film. The filming will start in May while Prabhas will join the sets of Salaar 2 in June. Prashanth Neel has acquired the dates of all the actors and he is planning the shooting schedules. The filming will complete before the end of this year and Salaar 2 will have a theatrical release in summer 2025.

Hombale Films are the producers and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and others will be seen in other important roles in Salaar 2. Prabhas also will resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the team is in plans to release the film for Sankranthi 2025. Apart from this, Prabhas is committed to Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s untitled film.