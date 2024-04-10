Karan Johar and team bags Devara Rights

Spread the love

NTR’s upcoming film Devara is hot in trade. This happens to be the next film of NTR after RRR and the film is helmed by Koratala Siva. The shoot is under process and the film is announced for October 10th release for Dasara. Top Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar along with Anil Thadani’s AA Films will release Devara’s Hindi version across the circles of North India. The team made an official announcement for the same. NTR and Koratala Siva are spotted with Karan Johar and Anil Thadani in the released picture.

Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with Devara, a high voltage actioner. Massive sets are constructed for the film which also will have a high dose of VFX work. Devara will also have a second installment. Anirudh is scoring the music and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of the lead antagonist.