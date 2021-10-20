Samantha Ruth Prabhu files defamation cases against YouTube channels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, stood up for herself in these tough situations. She has now filed defamation cases against some YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her.

Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about Samantha’s marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.

Post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been the talk of the town, while she is being targeted by internet bullies.

In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her. Apparently, neither her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, nor his father Nagarjuna stood by her in these struggles.

On the work front, Samantha has a couple of interesting subjects she would start shooting for soon, while she is also taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life.