Drugs, ganja consumption increased in Telangana, admits KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao admitted that the consumption of illegal drugs, ganja etc has increased in Telagnana and it needs to be curbed with an iron hand.

KCR held a meeting with top officials of police and excise departments on Wednesday (today) to devise measures to check drug abuse and drug trafficking in Telangana.

KCR has instructed the police and excise officials to wipe out Opium’s illegal cultivation, usage and stamp it down with a firm foot.

The CM said with reports that the usage of Cannabis (Ganja) is on the increase, there is an urgent need arisen to declare all out war against the drug abuse.

“It is unfortunate that while the state is making rapid strides in development, the availability of the banned drugs has increased,” the

CM said.

“If we do not remove this malady, there is a danger that the results of all the victories that we have registered so far will go waste. The police and Excise department officials should take a serious note of these warning bells. I have convened this high level meeting with lot of pain and concern. One can assess the situation based on the reports that the estranged youth are forming WhatsApp groups, exchanging messages and taking the drugs. Innocent youth are becoming prey to drug peddlers. Due to usage of the banned drugs, the mental situation of youth will be harmed and it may lead to some of them committing suicides. De-addiction is a complicated and long procedure. The government is ready to provide anything to you to control this. Eradicate the Ganja mafia and don’t spare the criminals whoever they may be,” the CM said.

The CM wanted the constitution of a special Cell with DG level officer as the head. The CM instructed the Excise Commissioner Sarfraj

Ahmed to strengthen the Enforcement wing and the flying squads. He wanted special surveillance at the educational institutions. The CM

wanted increase in number of check posts at the state borders, strengthening of the communication network and providing the required

vehicles. He wanted the State Intelligence department to form a special wing for this. The CM made it clear that the officials who help get good results in eradicating Ganja, will be given cash awards, rewards and special promotions.