Satellite Deals turning a Tough Task

The non-theatrical market of all the actors have seen a steady rise in the country. For Tollywood, the markets are on high for young, veteran and the top actors of Telugu cinema. The OTT deals have been minting gold for the producers and they are pocketing big from the deals. These include the non-theatrical rights of all the languages. But the satellite market has seen a sudden decline in the recent months. This is because the viewership on television has come down after the films are available on various digital platforms.

The satellite deals of several renowned films are unsold. The producers are struggling to close the deals of these films before the release. All those who are selling off the OTT and satellite deals like a package are ending up safe. Some of the players are quoting low prices for the satellite deals and the makers are not much interested to close them for low prices. Some of the producers who are confident on their films are selling off the rights after the release. On the whole, the satellite deals have turned out to be a tough task for the makers.