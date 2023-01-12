An early Sankranti for Balakrishna fans as ‘Veer Simha Reddy’ hits screens

It was celebration time for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans as the leading Tollywood actor made an appearance at a theatre in Hyderabad to mark the release of his much-awaited movie, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, on Thursday.

Fans erupted in celebrations with slogans of ‘Jai Balayya’ when Balakrishna reached Bramaramba theatre in Kukatpally area to watch the movie with him.

It was early Sankranti for die-hard fans of Balayya, as the actor is popularly known. The first big release of the year was welcomed by film buffs in a grand manner.

There was festive atmosphere at theatres in both the Telugu states as the actor’s fans celebrated the movie’s release by reaching theatres in rallies. They were seen singing and dancing. In Telangana’s Nizamabad, the actor’s fans took out a huge car rally.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The movie makers promised that Balayya will be seen in a never seen befire mass and action-packed role.

Balayya is said to have played dual role in the action thriller. The big cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood and Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood.

The makers have huge expectations from the movie which has music by S. Thaman. The songs line Mass Mogadu and Jai Balayya and trailer of the movie with power-punch dialogues and intense action have already received huge response from the fans.

‘Veera Simha Reddy’ features the cinematography of Rishi Punjabi and has been edited by the National Award-winning Navin Nooli.

Trade experts hope that it will turn out to be a money churner at the box-office. They expect massive collections during Sankranti holidays.

‘Veera Simha Reddy’ will clash with megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’, scheduled for release on Friday.