SDT Dances To Folky Jorse From Republic

Playing a District Collector called Panja Abhiram in Republic, Sai Dharam Tej has also danced to a peppy number titled Jorse.

The song with its folkish tune and positive lines throws light on our traditional lifestyle. Visuals are colourful.

Directed by Dev Katta, Republic will be released on October 1 for Gandhi Jayanthi weekend. It is produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao on JB Entertainments banner in association with Zee Studios. Music is by Mani Sharma.

Being claimed as an intriguing social drama, that primarily focuses on the three pillars of democracy — legislative, executive and judiciary, Republic has Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna in important roles.