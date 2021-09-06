Cheppake Cheppake from Maha Samudram: Simple and Melodious

RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is ready with his second film Maha Samudram. Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles in this emotional action entertainer. After an impressive mass number Hey Rambha, the makers released the second single ‘Cheppake Cheppake’ today. Chaitan Bharadwaj composes a simple and melodious number for the situations and the single is a montage number on all the lead actors.

Chaitanya Prasad’s lyrics are heart-touching and Cheppake Cheppake is a simple melody. The song is shot across the Vizag beach and in a house set.The post-production work of Maha Samudram is happening at a fast pace and the film will hit the screens on October 14th during Dasara. AK Entertainments are the producers and Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Viva Harsha, Garuda Ram played other important roles.