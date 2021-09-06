Megastar’s wishes for Seetimaarr

With just a few days left for the release of Seetimaarr, Megastar Chiranjeevi has wished the team all success.

In a video launched by the film’s team, Chiranjeevi, along with Sampath Nandi, is seen watching the trailer of Seetimarr and appreciating it.

In the Megastar own’s words, “I have just watched Seetimarr trailer. It is impressive. The film is based on rural sport kabaddi. I know Sampath Nandi for long time. He is good at narration.”

Chiranjeevi states further: “Gopichand, Tamannah and Bhumika have played key roles in this film. A bunch of fresh girls were trained in kabaddi.Films with such stories are the need of the hour, especially at a time when our girls have won in Tokyo Olympics.”

“I recently felicitated Olympic winner PV Sindhu. India is proud about women’s victory.Seetimarr is about how will it be if kabaddi is played by women. What are the hurdles and insults they face and achieve finally. Films like this should come and motivate all. I wish all the very best, Sampath. Good luck to entire team,” he added.

The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. It will hit screens on September 10.