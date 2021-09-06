YSRCP MLAs show mirror to government’s claims

Despite all the welfare schemes, the direct-benefit-transfer programmes, free housing sites and the slew of doles, there seems to be a lurking fear among the MLAs of Guntur district that something is amiss and somewhere things are going wrong. The MLAs from Guntur seem to have an apprehension that things are not going the way they would have wanted.

In fact, Guntur district saw a YSRCP tsunami i 2019 elections with all but two MLA seats falling into the YSRCP kitty. But, if you thought that everything is hunky dory, think again. In the recent review meeting of the Guntur district, the MLAs have expressed deep dissatisfaction at the way things are happening in the state. They have been feeling that the administration is taking the YSRCP government for a ride. They said the administration was totally insensitive to the local issues.

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu has asked the irrigation officials as to why there was Naka Bandi on irrigation canals. He said the claims of the officials that the projects have enough water were false. If the projects are filled to the brim, why should there be naka bandi on the canals, he asked. He said that the people know the reality and that they were ridiculing the MLAs when they claimed that there was no shortage of water. Another YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted the massive corruption and diversion of the PDS rice. He said that starting from the commissioner of civil supplies down to the dealer, everyone was corrupt in the civil supplies department.

Another MLA Merugu Nagarjuna too expressed dissatisfaction over the tardy pace of crop damage estimation by the horticulture department. He said that the administration was insensitive to the people’s needs. If the same trend continues, the ruling party would face a total rout in 2024, the MLAs said. The district incharge minister had a tough time convincing the MLAs. The MLAs are deeply unhappy over the way the thing are happening in the district.