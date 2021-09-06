JSPForAP_Roads super hit, govt in damage control mode

Fans of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan responded to his call on exposing the condition of Andhra Pradesh Roads and made the hashtag #JSPForAP_Roads trending at 5th place at national level. This has put government of AP in an embarrassing situation. Details as follows

Andhra Pradesh has approximately 1.2 lakh kilometre long roads. However, since last two years, the condition of roads of Andhra Pradesh is very bad and there have been complaints from people to repair the roads. But the officials were helpless due to the lack of funds. It seems diverting the funds allotted for the purpose to welfare schemes is the root cause of the issue. Pawan Kalyan precisely wanted to highlight this fact and stated that even the funds allotted from central government for roads under various PM schemes of Sadak Yojana also not utilised for the roads. He gave call to his fans to take a picture of the roads and posted on Twitter .

The response for this was huge and it is not only from his fans but also from the common people who are suffering due to the bad condition of roads. Almost 3,00,00 pictures of the roads have been posted on Twitter. Even the women posted selfie pictures with damaged roads. But YSRCP leaders like Ramakrishna Reddy are criticising Pawan for exposing this issue. It seems Andhra Pradesh government is in damage control mode on this issue.

we need to wait and see whether Andhra Pradesh government will take some action and repair the roads or not.