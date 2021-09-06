Noises on 3-capitals meant only to save ministerial posts?

Two members of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s council of ministers are extremely vociferous about the shifting of the capital to Vizag. They are on a statement-making spree on this issue. One of them even said that the capital is where YS Jagan is. But, those in the know of things say that they are actually giving out these statements in the hope of protecting their ministries and posts.

The names of these two ministers are said to be in the list of the ministers that YS Jagan wants to drop. These two ministers do not want to end up as two-and-a-half-years ministers. They want to continue as ministers and complete the full term of five years. Hence, they have began speaking about the capital issue to curry Jagan’s favour.

Minister from North Andhra Botsa Satyanarayana has said that the administrative capital would soon be shifted to Vizag. He said that the government was awaiting the court verdict on this. He said he was hoping that the verdict would be in government’s favour. The other minister – Mekapati Gauthama Reddy has said that the capital of the state would be where the Chief Minister is. If the CM is in Vizag, then Vizag is the capital, he reasoned. Both these comments have once again brought the issue of three capitals onto the centre stage of political debate.

Political analysts opine that politicians of the statue of Botsa, who are considered quite powerful and who have always been playing a pivotal role in the party and the government are raking up the issue only to ensure that they are not removed from the council of ministers. They want to remain as ministers for all the five years. So, they have suddenly begun talking about the capital city. Ditto with Mekapati. He too wants to remain aminister for all the five years. This is the reason behind their sudden noise on the three capital issue, say political watchers. But, will they be able to impress YS Jagan Mohan Reddy?